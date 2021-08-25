Home » Paul Pogba: PSG could still sign Manchester United star if this happens

Paul Pogba: PSG could still sign Manchester United star if this happens

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United fans have been told how PSG could yet still sign Paul Pogba should certain things happen in the transfer window first, according to reports.

The sensational Frenchman has been linked with a return to his home country all summer long but nothing has happened as yet.

It was believed PSG’s interest in Pogba was over once they brought in Barcelona legend Lionel Messi but it looks like there’s been a new development in the whole story.

The World Cup winner has had new life breathed into him by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after failing to see eye to eye with Jose Mourinho.

He’s also not kicked up a fuss about being played on the left-wing, though has also be used as a midfielder too.

According to ESPN, if PSG allow Kylian Mbappe to leave this summer to Real Madrid then it’s likely an attempt to sign Pogba will be made.

PSG director Leonardo Araújo had this to say on the matter:

The Peoples Person last covered Pogba when he was being praised for his positive attitude and how that may have been a contributing factor to his brilliant start this season.

It looks like his future will go right down to the wire if it’s tied to Mbappe’s and the Red Devils would be smart to be prepared in regards to having a replacement ready.

Solskjaer already needs a midfielder so losing Pogba could mean needing another unless he wishes to finally use Donny van de Beek instead.

