Paul Pogba: PSG could still sign Manchester United star if this happens

Manchester United fans have been told how PSG could yet still sign Paul Pogba should certain things happen in the transfer window first, according to reports.

The sensational Frenchman has been linked with a return to his home country all summer long but nothing has happened as yet.

It was believed PSG’s interest in Pogba was over once they brought in Barcelona legend Lionel Messi but it looks like there’s been a new development in the whole story.

The World Cup winner has had new life breathed into him by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after failing to see eye to eye with Jose Mourinho.

He’s also not kicked up a fuss about being played on the left-wing, though has also be used as a midfielder too.

According to ESPN, if PSG allow Kylian Mbappe to leave this summer to Real Madrid then it’s likely an attempt to sign Pogba will be made.

PSG director Leonardo Araújo had this to say on the matter:

Mbappé deal. Leonardo to RMC: “Kylian Mbappé wants to join Real Madrid and we will NOT hold him back. We said NO to Madrid's first offer, but if our conditions are met, we'll see”. 🔴 #Real #Mbappé — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

PSG director Leonardo on Mbappé deal: “Real Madrid official offer is very far from what we want for Kyilian. Yes, it's around €160m. It's less than what we paid for him in 2017”. 🔴 #Mbappé #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

PSG director Leonardo: “We have no plans to talk to Real again for Mbappé. The deadline is August 31 at midnight. This is how the transfer window is: we keep him and we extend. But we're not going to let him go for less than what we paid when we still owe Monaco money”. 🔴 #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered Pogba when he was being praised for his positive attitude and how that may have been a contributing factor to his brilliant start this season.

It looks like his future will go right down to the wire if it’s tied to Mbappe’s and the Red Devils would be smart to be prepared in regards to having a replacement ready.

Solskjaer already needs a midfielder so losing Pogba could mean needing another unless he wishes to finally use Donny van de Beek instead.