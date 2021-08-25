Saul Niguez or Eduardo Camavinga: Man United’s two top transfer options

Some of football’s most reliable sources, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic, both believe that Manchester United are hoping to sign a midfield player before the transfer window closes in six days’ time.

Yesterday, as reported here, Romano tweeted that United are chasing three midfield stars – Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga, Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez and Wolves’ Ruben Neves.

News around Saul broke quickly yesterday, with AS reporting that United are leading the race to sign him on a loan deal and Romano confirming that Chelsea are in the mix as well and that United had made a further enquiry over the course of the last 24 hours.

Chelsea are working on both Saúl and Jules Koundé deals. Loan with buy option proposal made to Atletico for Saúl. No official bid from Man Utd. 🇪🇸 #CFC #MUFC Negotiations on also for Koundé – Chelsea are still waiting for Zouma deal to be completed with West Ham. #WHUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021

Saúl is set to leave Atléti.

Chelsea opened talks for Saúl days ago. There’s official bid now on the table – loan with buy option. 🔵 #CFC Also Manchester United have asked for Saúl again in the last 24 hours, he’s in the list with Camavinga. 🔴 #MUFC He’s ready for PL move. pic.twitter.com/dAAFHzdiYq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021

Football London reporter Sam Inkersole tweeted that Atleti want a compulsory purchase tied in to any loan deal.

Understand that Atletico would want a compulsory purchase option in any loan deal initially for Saul Niguez. #CFC https://t.co/UG4REDVCUD — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) August 24, 2021

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has provided an update this morning.

‘Saul Niguez remains a possibility for United. He is on a list of targets and a crucial factor is Atletico Madrid being open to an initial loan, so the immediate cost could be manageable without the need to bring in cash from outgoings.

‘United spread the payments for buying Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho over four and five years respectively and it is believed another low original investment might appeal as the transfer deadline approaches.

‘Executives have known for months Saul is available this summer but meaningful talks are yet to progress, with United taking a cautious approach to the market. There is anticipation among some insiders that the situation could develop quickly, however, especially as Atletico are keen to get his wages off the books.’

Whitwell adds that:

‘Alternatively, United have spent big on teenage talent at the close of windows before, signing Anthony Martial in 2015 and Amad in 2020.

‘If the club are tempted to do the same again, then Eduardo Camavinga is available. There is a theory that if Lingard is sold, United might use the money to test Rennes’ resolve for the 18-year-old.’

Whitwell believes that despite rebuffing of West Ham’s initial enquiries over Lingard, that ‘United are not closed off to offers’ and concludes that ‘several sources say United’s business is done unless sales can be made.

‘As matters stand, the likelihood of outgoings is low.’

As reported here yesterday, it seems nonsense, given the net income in this window following Inter’s sale of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, that there are insufficient funds for a bid for £25 million Camavinga this summer, with or without a Lingard exit.

If Niguez is available on a loan deal, then that renders the ‘sell before you buy’ mandate even less relevant.

One unknown factor in this most unpredictable of windows is what will happen in regard to Real Madrid’s €160 million offer to Paris Saint Germain for Kylian Mbappe. If an improved offer is accepted, the French outfit could very well come back in for United’s Paul Pogba.

This in turn would release plenty of funds for the purchase of any of the three midfield stars named by Romano, or potentially even West Ham’s Declan Rice, believed by many to be Solskjaer’s first choice, instead – especially if Lingard were to be included in the deal.

It should be an interesting week.