Amad Diallo: Manchester United considering loan options for Ivorian winger

Manchester United are reportedly planning to send Amad Diallo out on loan.

According to Manchester Evening News, Sheffield United are interested in securing a deal for the teenager.

United, however, are cautious for Amad to move to the Championship as they want to guarantee playing time for the 19-year-old.

Sheffield United are currently reeling second from bottom, after taking one point from their first four fixtures.

Amad completed his £37million transfer to United from Atalanta in January, but he has only started twice. He scored the crucial goal for Man Utd in their Europa League Round of 16 tie against AC Milan.

The 19-year-old missed the entirety of pre-season to represent the Ivory Coast at the Olympics.

Amad recently changed his jersey number from 19 to 16, with Raphael Varane taking his former slot in the squad.

The no 16 is an iconic shirt in United’s history and has been worn by many club legends, including Roy Keane and current first-team coach Michael Carrick.

Amad expressed his delight in receiving the number: “When I was told that I was getting the number 16 shirt I was happy because I know that Michael Carrick had previously worn that shirt for a long time, and so it is a number worn by a legend of the club.

“I have to respect the number and the players who wore it before me.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be undecided over Amad’s future. In an interview with the club, he stated: “With Amad, I have to say he’s doing really, really well in training.

“He’s come back a little bit later after the Olympics, we needed some time to get him back in, and now he’s looking really good, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he stayed.

“It has to be the right loan, right move, right club, the right way of playing for any of our youngsters that want to go.”