Champions League: Manchester United fans feeling confident after draw

Manchester United have been draw into the same Champions League group as Villareal, Atalanta and, BSC Young Boys.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be backing himself and his players to progress into the knockout stages having failed to do so last season.

United dropped into the Europa League following some shocking performances, having initially opened their campaign brilliantly.

The easier draw leaves Solskjaer with no excuses and the hope of doing better this time around in Europe.

The Red Devils will be seeking revenge against Villareal in particular, having lost to them in the Europa League final on penalties.

Fans had this to say:

Think @ManUtd have to progress from the group stages of this season’s champions league. Absolutely no excuses. Very favourable draw. https://t.co/3YZTgm3ya0 — 🌱 Annemarie Dray. (@Anna__Dray) August 26, 2021

Villarreal, Atalanta & BSC Young Boys. We might actually go through this year. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) August 26, 2021

Favourable group on paper!!! Have to be getting out of that NO excuses! #UCLdraw — 🔰 Flex 🔰 (@FlexUTD) August 26, 2021

Solskjaer’s squad has been boosted by the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho– two players who have plenty of Champions League experience already, particularly the former.

The sensational Frenchman has four medals to his name alone, thanks to his time in Real Madrid during their dominant years under Zinedine Zidane.

Manchester United may not be favourites to win the Champions League this season but there is pressure on Solskjaer to deliver a trophy of sorts.

A group stage exit will definitely not be acceptable this time around as well, with the stakes raised higher this campaign.