Cristiano Ronaldo: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unfazed by potential transfer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to a question in regards to Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

The world-class Portuguese appears to be looking towards the exit door late in the summer transfer window.

Juventus don’t appear to be the driving force behind the desire to leave but not many clubs can afford Ronaldo.

PSG managed to secure Lionel Messi’s signature for free and some dreamers have wanted them to go all out for the former United man too.

Ronaldo playing alongside his Argentine nemesis is every neutral’s dream, particularly since neither play for their former side’s in Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Asked Ole Gunnar Solskjær about reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City: “I do not read newspapers. I know how much nonsense is written there, anyway.” pic.twitter.com/NmVeAwYymA — Arilas Ould-Saada (@arilasos) August 26, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered Ronaldo news when Fabrizio Romano confirmed he was not going to renew his contract with Juventus, opening the door for the Red Devils to make a bid.

If Solskjaer did attempt to sign the versatile attacker it would be pretty surprising as it’s probably not the type of signing his side needs.

Manchester United fans have been calling for the signing of a midfielder all summer long and have yet to have that need satisfied.

Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane may be brilliant transfers but the feeling is unless the engine room is addressed too then it would have been all for nothing.

Ronaldo’s purchase after the signing of the former Borussia Dortmund also would make less sense, especially after holding onto Edinson Cavani too.

Manchester City’s bid to sign him, for the moment, seems more to do with stirring up a late transfer than proper or genuine interest.