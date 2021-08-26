Dimitar Berbatov expresses his concern on Donny van de Beek’s future at Manchester United

Dimitar Berbatov has expressed his disappointment in Manchester United’s treatment of Donny van de Beek.

In an interview with Betfair Ambassador, the former United striker highlighted the club’s mishandling of the 24 year old.

He went on to state: “The transfer window closes on Tuesday and, while United have done well to bring in some good players, I still think there may be some action to come with outgoings.

“I don’t think we’re going to see any more playing time from Donny Van de Beek. It’s a really strange, disappointing and surprising situation.

“They spent around £35 million on him and, to pay that for a player who isn’t starting many games, doesn’t make sense. I’m not blaming the player at all, but for me, it’s one of the most disappointing transfers ever.”

After a bitterly disappointing first season where he managed to start just four Premier League games, the 24 year old is reportedly eager to make an impact.

Van De Beek was ruled out of Holland’s squad for the European Champions 2020 with a groin injury.

As per The Telegraph, he took himself off immediately on a two-week holiday to clear his head and recharge his batteries and came back intending to ensure he was much better equipped to deal with the pace and physicality of England’s top flight.

The Dutchman has been working hard in pre-season and has bulked up significantly.

Berbatov went on to state: “He has got a lot of quality. I don’t like it when clubs buy for the sake of buying, and this is one of those situations. I’m sure he’s banging on the manager’s door and asking questions.

“I think if he’s not happy, Van de Beek should push to leave. His place in the national team is at risk, especially now with Louis van Gaal in charge. Van Gaal is a disciplinarian who likes his players to play football.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used Van de Beek sparingly, opting to use Fred and Mctominay in midfield. Berbatov feels that the Dutchman is not a part of Solskjaer’s plans and must move on for the sake of his career.

“Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are untouchable in the United midfield at the moment. Scott McTominay, Fred and even 33-year-old Nemanja Matic are ahead of van de Beek.

“I know how Van de Beek feels. In the late stage of my career, I was playing in Greece; the president wanted me and signed me, but the coach didn’t want me, and we had some issues.

“It is frustrating for a player. He needs to have a long hard think about his situation and what he wants.”