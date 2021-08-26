Jesse Lingard: West Ham United are confident of signing midfielder in the coming days

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard this summer.

According to Football Insider, the London club are confident of pulling off a deal in the last remaining days of the transfer window.

There is no agreement yet in place, and the England international is said to be wanted by multiple Premier League sides.

The 28-year-old joined West Ham United on loan last January for half the season.

Lingard lit up the London Stadium, scoring nine goals and registering four assists in the 16 games played.

His contributions were a significant factor in West Ham qualifying for the Europa League.

Hammers manager David Moyes is keen to keep Lingard at the club.

In a pre-match press conference before the last game of the Premier League season against Southampton, he stated, ‘I couldn’t say any more than I’m hopeful Jesse might want to come here, that’s up to Manchester United, but he’s been a positive signing.”

The arrival of Jadon Sancho would push Lingard further down the pecking order for Man United.

From a footballing perspective, it would make sense for United to move Lingard on.

West Ham’s counter-attacking style of play suits the 28-year-old, who thrives with space behind the defence. At United, many feel that he has struggled to perform against teams who often deploy a low block.

Moreover, United are looking to offload players in order to facilitate a move for a midfielder, claim ESPN.

It will be fascinating to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee in the coming days.