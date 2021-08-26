Loan watch: Brandon Williams impresses in Norwich City debut

Brandon Williams enjoyed a dream start to his season-long loan with Norwich City in the EFL Cup last night.

The left-back played 76 minutes in Norwich’s 6-0 win over AFC Bournemouth, impressing the Carrow Road faithful before being substituted for Dimitris Giannoulis.

Despite not getting a goal or assist in his first start, the 20-year-old was involved in Kenny McLean’s goal, dovetailing nicely with Kieran Dowell in the build-up.

Williams was given an eight out of ten by NorfolkLive in their player ratings, with Michael Mutch adding:

“You don’t get to play for Manchester United without having a bit of class and it showed tonight”

“Put a boot into David Brooks inside of three minutes and his pass with the outside of the boot for Tzolis to run on to was world-class.”

Williams signed for the newly promoted Premier League club on Monday after the East Anglian club beat the likes of Southampton and Newcastle United to his signature.

In desperate need of first-team football after only making 14 appearances last season, down from 36 the season prior, this loan will be crucial for his development going forward.

Upon sealing his loan move Williams had the following to say to the club’s website:

“It feels very different. It’s the first time I’ve ever played for a different club before but I’m just really excited to get started, meet everybody and get my season going.

“It’s a massive club and I like the way they play. I’ve watched them over the years and seen how they play.

“The club like to play out from the back and play football. That really inspired me to come here, and I think that the head coach can really improve me as a player.”

With stiff competition at Manchester United in the left-back position in the form of Luke Shaw and Alex Telles, Williams must impress at Norwich if he still harbours first-team ambitions.