Manchester United boosted by Marcus Rashford injury news

Manchester United have been boosted by the news that Marcus Rashford is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a shoulder operation.

The 23-year-old was hampered by the troublesome injury for much of last season and opened up about playing through the pain barrier after the Europa League final defeat to Villareal.

The international ace postponed surgery to represent England at Euro 2020, although he later hinted that, in hindsight, taking part in the tournament might have been a mistake.

Despite fears that he could be out of action until mid-October, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell believes Rashford is primed to boost the club by making a quicker than expected comeback.

As tweeted by UtdDistrict, Whitwell told the Talk of the Devils podcast:

“Originally it looked like it [Rashford’s time out due to surgery] would be 8-12 weeks. There’s certainly no idea of applying pressure to him and there’s no rush – but the information I have is that he is 2 weeks ahead of schedule.”

The news coincides with recent coverage of Rashford’s return to the club’s Carrington training ground.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer recently revealed that surgery was a success and that the Wythenshawe-born ace is now keen to get back to full fitness.

“He seemed very happy with the surgery,’ Solskjaer said. “He’s working in the gym. We see him every day, so he’ll be chomping at the bit when it gets nearer to the time when he can come back.”

If Whitwell’s information is correct, Rashford could be on the cusp of a comeback some time towards the end of September, which would put him in contention for a testing schedule against some of the Premier League’s big guns.

United’s October fixture list includes highly-anticipated clashes with Leicester, Liverpool, and Spurs. The Manchester derby follows, in early November, so it appears that Rashford could be timing his return as perfectly as a run into the penalty box.