Scott McTominay: Manchester United star unavailable due to injury

Manchester United have been dealt a major blow as Scott McTominay is reportedly out of action for the near future.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men started their season in style by dismantling Leeds United 5-1 in what was a brilliant win.

McTominay was crucial to that victory but missed out on the starting XI for the Southampton clash that came next.

United failed to impress in the 1-1 draw and it was said at the time the academy graduate didn’t start because he was carrying a little knock.

It seems that injury was far from little and McTominay won’t be available for the team’s next match against Wolves.

According to the club’s official website, the official statement says: “Scott has undergone surgery for an ongoing groin injury that was causing significant pain when playing.

“Having tried all other treatment options in pre-season, surgery was deemed necessary to resolve the issue.

“We hope to have him back soon.”

McTominay provided fans with his own statement too:

Scott McTominay on Instagram – get well soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a4l4OTwboo — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) August 26, 2021

According to The Athletic, McTominay’s had this groin injury since the latter half of last season and played through the pain for club and country.

It’s believed the Red Devils wanted to capitalise on the September international break and get the Scotsman’s surgery sorted out now. There are hopes his absence will only be for a month.

