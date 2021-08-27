Borussia Dortmund in talks to sign Manchester United right back Diogo Dalot

Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign Manchester United right back Diogo Dalot in a late window surge.

It is thought the German club want a season long loan with an option to buy next summer with AC Milan and Bayern Munich both rumoured to be interested.

Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign Diogo Dalot from Manchester United.

Dortmund want to sign a right back and are pushing to complete the deal before Tuesday’s deadline. Dortmund would prefer a loan with an option to buy next summer. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 26, 2021

It was widely reported that Dalot would be kept this season after his impressive form in preseason, earning him a place on the bench in both Premier League games so far.

United’s failed pursuit of Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier was also a major factor in Dalot staying, with the Madrid based club asking for £30 million for the 30-year-old.

However, the club have never actually told the Portuguese international he would be staying this season, with their intentions becoming clearer over the past 24 hours.

It would seem a strange decision for United to let him go considering both Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe– the only other players who could fill in at right back, have left on loan.

Dortmund have never really replaced Achraf Hakimi following the end of his two-year loan spell in 2020.

Thomas Meunier and Felix Passlack have flattered to deceive on the right side of defence and Mateu Morey’s season could be over before it starts after a severe knee injury.

Dalot enjoyed a good learning experience while on loan at AC Milan last season, playing 33 times as the Rossoneri finished 2nd in Serie A.

Despite recording just two goals and three assists at the San Siro, Dalot is very much a modern-day fullback capable of offering a lot in the attacking dimension of the game, but must improve defensively if he is to reach the top of the game.

With the 22-year-old the sole backup to Aaron Wan-Bissaka and with very little time left in the window for United to sign a replacement, should the club let him go?