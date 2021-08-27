Cristiano Ronaldo very close to Man United transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo will have a medical in Lisbon ahead of a sensational transfer to Manchester United, according to reports.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that:

‘Jorge Mendes have just received official contract proposal by Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo.

‘The comeback is more than close – now at “final stages”.

Cristiano wants to re-join Man United. He’s ready to accept “as soon as possible”.’

Jorge Mendes have just received official contract proposal by Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo. The comeback is more than close – now at “final stages”. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC Cristiano wants to re-join Man United. He’s ready to accept “as soon as possible”. pic.twitter.com/OgahjDUi76 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Romano also confirms that United have submitted an official bid to Juventus for the player:

‘Juventus have just received an OFFICIAL bid from Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo. They’re ready to find an agreement to complete the deal.

‘Paul Pogba is not included in any negotiation. Manchester City only had verbal talks and are now OUT of Ronaldo race.’

Juventus have just received an OFFICIAL bid from Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo. They’re ready to find an agreement to complete the deal. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFC Paul Pogba is not included in any negotiation. Manchester City only had verbal talks and are now OUT of Ronaldo race. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst claims that ‘#mufc are planning a medical for Ronaldo in Lisbon. Understand Ronaldo rejected City once United approached him.’

#mufc are planning a medical for Ronaldo in Lisbon. Understand Ronaldo rejected City once United approached him https://t.co/cqm6nN1OpK — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 27, 2021

The Mail’s Chris Wheeler confirms:

‘Ronaldo set to have a medical in Lisbon as talks continue over sensational return to OT.

‘Man City interest did not force Utd’s hand. They recognised need to act in exceptional circumstances despite signing Sancho and giving Cavani a new deal.’

As reported here earlier, Manchester City have pulled out of the race and ESPN’s Rob Dawson says that United are now in pole position to sign the megastar.

‘Man City have pulled out of the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Noises coming from Ronaldo’s side are that a return to Man United is “a possibility”.

Expectation at City that he’s now going to Old Trafford.’

Man City have pulled out of the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Noises coming from Ronaldo's side are that a return to Man United is "a possibility". Expectation at City that he's now going to Old Trafford https://t.co/uKB82xn1sX @ESPNFC — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) August 27, 2021

Transfer guru Gianluca DiMarzio claims that United have agreed a £25m per annum contract with Ronaldo (£480,000 per week).

As things stand, from absolutely nowhere it would appear that Manchester United are about to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, and in so doing snatch him from under the noses of neighbours Manchester City.