Edinson Cavani: Man United striker set to travel for international fixtures despite quarantine rules



The Premier League have recently announced that clubs including Manchester United would not allow players to leave for international duty if their country is in the red list category.

This list includes players such as Fred and Edinson Cavani, who have been heavily involved for their countries on the international stage in recent years.

According to Sport Witness, South American federations continue to remain confident that footballers will be allowed to travel to their country for the international fixtures which happen next week.

Uruguay, Cavani’s country, remains incredibly confident that the Man United star will travel despite the self-isolation restrictions that are in place for red tier countries.

The 34-year-old has been one of the greats for his country, regularly appearing for the national side since 2008 scoring 53 goals.

He also won the prestigious Copa America in 2011 where he contributed to the final goal to clinch the title after a knee injury that kept him out for the majority of the competition.

The outlet goes on to report that El Observador has claimed that they’ve already sorted out the flight tickets for Cavani’s arrival.

They’re also keeping every plan in place for the fixtures against Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia which includes the striker.

The president of the Uruguayan FA also spoke on the matter, revealing he has remained in contact with the Manchester United player about their confidence in resolving the issue.

“Yesterday we spoke with Tabárez and tomorrow we’re going to draw up the list with all the players. The tickets are already issued. I spoke with Cavani and I believe that the solution will come.”

It is already public knowledge that the player is confused over the Premier League’s decision to not release players for their international duty. However, it would mean he would miss crucial time on return to England due to quarantine.

This means he would miss matches against Newcastle United and West Ham United in the league with the potential of him missing further matches as well depending on how late his arrival is.

Uruguay also has another international meeting in October meaning he could miss out on the Liverpool and Leicester fixtures upon arrival back to England.

Fans will remain concerned over this considering the player hasn’t featured for United this season and is seen as the side’s only out and out striker.