Man United making last-minute bid for Cristiano Ronaldo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted today that he would welcome Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United amid stories that the club has joined neighbours Manchester City in the race to sign him.

Speaking at today’s press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League tie against Wolves at Molyneux, the United boss said Ronaldo is ‘the greatest player of all time’.

‘We focus on the ones we have here. Don’t want to focus too much on Cristiano, what’s happening there in the press and I’ve said many a time with speculation when you’re at Man United, when youre a Messi, a Cristiano or a Pogba, you read about yourself all the time.

‘As I said don’t want to speculate but Cristiano is a legend of this club, the greatest player of all time if you ask me. I was fortunate enough to play with him. I coached him when I got my job. Such a tremendous human being as well. So let’s see what happens.

‘I know everyone who’s played with him has a soft spot for him.’

When asked why United would not move for him, Solskjaer replied ‘well, I didn’t think Cristiano was going to turn out leaving Juventus … we’ve always had a good communication, I know Bruno’s been talking to him as well, and he knows what we feel about him.’

The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst claims that United may indeed be making a last minute bid for their former player, describing United’s owners the Glazer family as ‘tempted’.

Separate from press conference: Glazers tempted to hijack Ronaldo's move to City #mufc https://t.co/xuXkmfTOaf — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 27, 2021

Caughtoffside claim that United have made contact with Juventus and this has just been confirmed by transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, with claims of an emergency meeting being called in Turin by the Serie A side’s board.

‘Juventus’ board have just been called to an emergency meeting, CaughtOffside understands.

‘Manchester United HAVE made contact.’

🚨 NEW 🚨 Juventus' board have just been called to an emergency meeting, CaughtOffside understands. Manchester United HAVE made contact 🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/0XVydMUHoY — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 27, 2021

‘Jorge Mendes is on it since yesterday night,’ Romano confirmed.

‘Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo move with both Manchester City and Manchester United.’

Jorge Mendes is on it since yesterday night. Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo move with both Manchester City and Manchester United. 🚨🇵🇹👇🏻 #MCFC #MUFC https://t.co/80OqPucTjB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Romano then gave further information:

‘Manchester United have been in direct contact with Jorge Mendes since yesterday night for Cristiano Ronaldo comeback,’ he said.

‘Now board talking about figures of the deal, potential salary & also fee for Juventus.’