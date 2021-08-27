Manchester United on the verge of signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are now looking favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United are preparing their offer to Ronaldo and Manchester City have backed out of the race.

‘Manchester United are preparing their official contract proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo! Jorge Mendes will receive it soon. Man Utd are “confident” now,’ Romano tweeted.

‘Paul Pogba is currently not involved in any talk. Man City are OUT of the race for Cristiano Ronaldo.’

‘Cristiano Ronaldo told to Jorge Mendes he’s “open to join Manchester United” for incredible comeback. Contract to be sent in the next hours – Man Utd discussing with Cristiano and Mendes deal until June 2023’

Manchester City have never sent an official proposal.

BBC Sport’s Simon Stone confirmed that City have left the race:

‘Told Manchester City will not be signing Cristiano Ronaldo. They considered the possibility but decided against,’ he tweeted.

Laurie Whitwell of (The Athletic) also claims that the Red Devils are in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and want to potentially bring about a sensational return to Old Trafford for the Portuguese star.

He states: “It had seemed that Manchester City would be given a clear run at recruiting the 36-year-old but it is understood United are not giving up on sealing the transfer themselves.”

Ronaldo has already expressed his desire to leave Juventus and has been seen boarding a jet from Turin airport.

Many credible journalists have now reported that Man United are looking more and more likely to secure this deal.

The Telegraph’s James Ducker tweeted:

‘MUFC are in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Would be the mother of all homecomings if they get it over the line and beat #MCFC to him’

The story has also been covered by Sky Sports:

‘#MCFC are no longer in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo while #MUFC have been approached over a deal that would see him return to Old Trafford.’