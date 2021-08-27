‘Mother of all homecomings’: Fans go wild as news breaks that United have signed Ronaldo



Manchester United fans have begun to react to the news that Christiano Ronaldo has dropped out of a move to derby rivals City and has been confirmed to be returning to the red side of Manchester.

Fans took to social media last night begging Ronaldo not to ruin his legacy by joining the Blues with many wondering if Sir Alex Ferguson might get involved at a personal level.

In the last 24 hours the tables have turned drastically with the club now confirming that a deal has been reached subject to personal terms and a medical.

Social media is buzzing at the news with the majority of fans ecstatic by the news.

“Come to united, please, it’s your home” one fan begged.

“The boy is coming home!” another exclaimed.

“That would be the mother of all homecomings if they get it over the line ahead of City.”

“Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo is the type of transfer window you’d see on a United career mode and then complain it isn’t realistic.”

“One last dance, here we go CR7!”

The majority of comments have welcomed the striker home but others expressed concern about his age and our stacked attacking line up.

“I wonder what his (Ronaldo) return will mean for Cavani, Greenwood, Rashford” one fan pondered.

Others saw it as an opportunity for the younger members to learn off the best, “Greenwood, Rashford and Sancho are all going to learn so much from Cristiano Ronaldo. CRAZY TIMES!!!!”

The five time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to complete the deal within the next 24 hours.