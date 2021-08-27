Paris Saint Germain lining up Paul Pogba and Eduardo Camavinga transfers

Paris Saint Germain will make an attempt to sign Manchester United’s Paul Pogba if Kylian Mbappe moves to Real Madrid, sources claim.

The French side had shown interest in Pogba earlier in the transfer window but their sensational signing of Lionel Messi meant that they had to end their pursuit.

However, with Real making an improved bid close to what is believed to be PSG’s asking price for Mbappe, interest in the 28-year-old could and will be swiftly renewed, according to l’Equipe and ESPN.

Furthermore, they are set to also swoop for a player reported to be near the top of United’s own wishlist, Eduardo Camavinga.

‘Sources have told ESPN that the teams are nearing a deal after Madrid submitted an €180 million [£154m] offer to PSG for Mbappe’s transfer,’ ESPN reports.

‘If that were to pass, L’Equipe states that PSG would then look at Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Stade Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga.’

‘With one year left on his contract at Man United, he is “sortable” at less than €100 million [£86m]’, L’Equipe reports (via Sport Witness).

‘PSG are also keeping an eye on Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga, who is also free in 2022. Cheaper than Pogba (around €30 million [£26m]) and already 19, the young international embodies the future’.

If PSG were to move for both Pogba and Camavinga, it would leave United very short of midfield options with the transfer window close to closing.

Scott McTominay‘s groin surgery would also leave the Reds desperate for midfield cover in the sort term.

A big cheque for Pogba might leave United with sufficient funds to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, with Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez and Wolves’ Ruben Neves other options.

United could, of course, refuse to sell Pogba or he may fail to agree terms with PSG, but at this stage the picture looks like it could become very complicated very quickly.