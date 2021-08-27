Phil Jones and Teden Mengi are expected to remain at the club despite rumoured loan deals



Manchester United are not looking for any other youth loan deals before the end of the transfer window despite recent rumours which would see Teden Mengi return to Derby County.

It has been a busy transfer window for the academy team with many seeking out loan moves such as Tahith Chong, Nathan Bishop, Will Fish, Reece Devine, Di’Shon Bernard, Ethan Laird, Dylan Levitt, James Garner and Ethan Galbraith.

However, it is now all but confirmed that no more will be leaving as we enter the final days of the transfer window.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Mengi was one step away from leaving the club to rejoin Derby County on loan but now looks set to be staying at the club at least until the January transfer window.

Matej Kovar is also another player who was expected to go out on loan but will be staying with the U23’s this season after a spell with Swindon Town last season.

Man United have now indicated that it’ll be very unlikely to see the duo leave the club unless any late interest is shown.

Moving over to the first team, The Athletic are reporting that Phil Jones could be staying at the club.

The 28-year-old has struggled with injures since 2018 and has only made 20 appearances for the first team since.

Jones joined the squad in 2011 and remains one of only two players to still be at Old Trafford since the Sir Alex Ferguson era, the other being David De Gea.

Since his debut, he has only played 165 times despite being at the club for over a decade and he has spent more time on the injury table or bench than contributing to league matches.

It was also reported in the early stages of the transfer window that Jones remained unsellable as he has been out of action since January 2020.

Over the past couple of days, it was rumoured that a Championship loan deal could have been secured for the player to help regain full match fitness.

However, it would now seem that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be working with both Mengi and Jones this season rather than sending them out on loan.

