Academy Match Report: Leeds United u18s 0-3 Manchester United u18s

Having lost their opening two matches, Manchester United’s u18s travelled to Leeds in search of their first win of the season.

The match kicked off at breakneck speed with new signing Ethan Ennis immediately going on a mazy run through the heart of the Leeds defence before sending his effort just over the bar.

Applying the pressure, it did not take long for United’s youngsters to take the lead.

A crunching tackle from Finley McAllister won possession in the midfield, allowing Kobbie Mainoo to charge forward and slip through Dan Gore who tucked home nicely into the bottom corner in the 13th minute.

Leeds looked to fight back though as they skilfully dribbled through the United backline before smashing an effort off the crossbar.

United capitalised on the miss and went up the other end where Sam Mather finished off some fabulous team passing play to double the lead.

The action was back and forth though as Leeds forced two wonder saves from Eric Hanbury before the close of the first half.

Mather almost put the match out of reach early in the second half but his attempt was cleared off the line.

After more end to end play, United looked to have won a penalty in the 55th minute but the ref judged it to be just outside the area.

United started to gain control of the midfield in the latter stages of the match and slowed the tempo down nullifying Leeds attacking threat from breaks.

The match was capped off deep into injury time when Mainoo got the goal he deserved after slotting a rebound into an open net after Manni Norkett’s effort was saved.

United: Hanbury; Jurado, Bennett (Aljofree 71), Fredericson, Murray; Mainoo, McAllister; Ennis (Oyedele 46), Gore (Nolan 69), Mather; Norkett.