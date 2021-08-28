Diogo Dalot to stay at Manchester United this season

Manchester United will keep Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford this summer and will not make any latch-ditch attempt to sign Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Despite reports that United have struck a deal with Borussia Dortmund to take Dalot on loan with an obligation to buy, Romano says the defender is set to stay at Old Trafford.

Just an hour ago, Sky Sport Germany’s Max Bielefeld tweeted:

Breakthrough in the negotiations between Dortmund and Man United for a transfer of Diogo Dalot!

Both clubs agreed on loan plus obligation to buy yesterday.

Deal is not done though! United need a replacement in before letting Dalot go 4 days left

However, Romano completely contradicted him within 15 minutes, saying:

‘Manchester United have made a final decision: Diogo Dalot will stay. He’s non-transferrable. Club and Solskjaer are very happy with Dalot, they trust him for present and future so he’s NOT leaving.

‘Borussia Dortmund approached Man Utd as many other clubs but no way.’

It is quite a turn up for the books as it has looked for days as if Dalot was heading back out on loan, even though the Red Devils had not managed to secure a back-up right back for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Brandon Williams, another option, has already been loaned to Norwich City.

But Romano is clear, saying in the thread:

