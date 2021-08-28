Man United players and former players welcome Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United players and former players have taken to social media to celebrate the news that Cristiano Ronaldo is re-joining the club.

The world’s best footballer is set to sign for the side that he left 12 years ago in 2009 to join Real Madrid, subject to medical and agreement of personal terms.

And although he is now 36 years of age, his physical condition allows him to continue at the top level.

Ronaldo scored 36 goals for Juventus in all competitions last season, six more than Chelsea’s new £97 million signing, Romelu Lukaku.

Bruno Fernandes, who according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in constant contact with his countryman, put a cartoon on instagram with the caption ‘Never stop dreaming. Welcome back home @cristiano.’

Juan Mata whimsically tweeted ‘Wondering why my phone is full of messages from people that haven’t texted me in years… oh wait.’

Raphael Varane posted photos of himself with the Portuguese legend simply with two red circles:

Marcus Rashford also took to Twitter, saying ‘Wow wow wow, he’s home.’

Jesse Lingard tweeted ‘Viva Ronaldooooooo’.

Among former players, Gary Neville posted a photo of Ronaldo playing against Liverpool’s Jamie Carragher, with the cheeky caption ‘Welcome Back @cristiano. The quality of defenders have improved but so have you.’

Peter Schmeichel tweeted a photo of himself with champagne with the caption ‘HE IS COMING HOME! Back where you belong @Cristiano.’

Roy Keane posted ‘Welcome back Cristiano’ on Instagram.