Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskajer confirms Amad loan plans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that teenage prospect Amad Diallo will spend the coming season out on loan.

The 19-year-old prospect made a £19m switch from Atalanta back in January and has shown tantalising glimpses of his undoubted potential.

However, with competition for first team places heating up significantly over the summer, Solskjaer has now confirmed that the Ivorian will continue his development away from Old Trafford.

As covered on United’s official site, the Norwegian revealed the plans during yesterday’s pre-match press conference ahead of the upcoming fixture at Wolves.

“Yes, I do (expect him to go out on loan). It’s not 100 percent signed but we’ve agreed.” Ole said.

“I don’t have to say which team it is yet [smiles], but we’ve found a place that Amad feels excited about and we feel excited about.”

Previous reports had linked the talented winger with a possible loan switch to current Championship strugglers Sheffield United.

It has even been suggested that Amad’s previous club, Atalanta, are keen to bring their young ace back for a season-long loan in the familiar climes of Serie A.

A return to the Gewiss Stadium would, of course, bring up the curious prospect of the young Ivorian facing off against the Red Devils in the upcoming Champions League Group F contests between the two sides.

However, Twitter transfer guru Fabrizio Romano today threw another couple of possible destinations into the mix.

Romano Tweeted: ‘Exclusive, Feyenoord are now joining the race with many clubs approaching Manchester United for Amad Diallo loan. Talks ongoing – Feyenoord are pushing, but Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are still in.

‘Final decision to be made in the next hours with player’s camp.’

Amad is at a crucial stage in his development, so it’s vital that he gets a move to a club that plays the right type of football and provides a stage for him to hone his talents.

It’s to be hoped that he secures 12 months of high-level football, before coming back primed to challenge the likes of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood for a place in the Red Devils’ first team.