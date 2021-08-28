Match Report: Brighton women 1- 1 Man United women

Manchester United women’s final game of pre-season ended all square as they drew 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Reds led at half time after a superb free kick from skipper Katie Zelem that brought her tally to three goals in two games.

Unfortunately, the Seagulls made a strong start to the second half, scoring with their first attack after the break.

Mary Earps pulled off two fantastic saves before Brighton found the back of the net with a frantic close range shot.

Earps stayed busy for much of the match, pulling off some key saves to see United over the line with a draw.

Meanwhile at the other end, Martha Thomas and Lucy Staniforth had their chances but some fine keeping from the Brighton keeper kept out their efforts.

The pre-season friendly was hotly contested behind closed doors at Loughborough University.

The game came with less than a week to go before Marc Skinner’s first competitive game in charge, as they take on Reading in the opening game of the WSL on Friday.

The match provided an opportunity for Alessia Russo to get some minutes in the tank as she replaced the England international, Ella Toone in the 62nd minute.

The striker was injured for much of last season but showed promise in the games she was involved in.

If she can stay fit this season, she could prove to be invaluable for the Reds.