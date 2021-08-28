Paul Pogba: Manchester United star demands move to Real Madrid

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has reportedly finally settled on a decision to leave to Real Madrid, in the latest twist on his future.

The World Cup winner has long been linked with a move to the Spanish giants, particularly when Zinedine Zidane was in charge.

It was believed Pogba’s idol was the former Madrid man himself and so there was a dream that needed to be realised.

However, after Zidane left, links with the La Liga side died down, and instead, PSG and Juventus came into the equation instead.

Unfortunately, there’s only been a negative update in regards to the former academy graduate’s plans for the future.

According to Marca, Pogba wants to do what PSG’s Kylian Mbappe is doing, turning down all offers for renewals or other deals in order to secure a move to Real Madrid.

It’s understood he’s reluctant to extend his contract and has even told his agent Mino Raiola: “I want to play for Real Madrid.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford hasn’t changed the sensational Frenchman’s mind and he’s willing to wait it all out to get his dream move.

The Peoples Person last covered Pogba news when a report emerged claiming PSG wanted to sign him as well as Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga.

The Red Devils star is out of contract next summer and so can join Madrid for free if he chooses to wait.

Carlo Ancelotti currently has to rely on the aging pair of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in midfield and so could do with Pogba’s added quality.

Manchester United are said to be willing to risk losing him for free and are not open to selling him no matter the circumstances.