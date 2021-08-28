Rio Ferdinand: Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Manchester United explained

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has broken down how the stunning Cristiano Ronaldo move happened, step by step, and what his role was in the transfer.

The world-class attacker was suddenly available, with videos emerging of him apparently saying goodbye to his Juventus teammates in training.

Many anticipated his move to Manchester City must have been inevitable at that point as they were the only frontrunners for his signature.

United fans couldn’t stomach the idea and luckily they didn’t have to as their club moved swiftly to ensure the nightmare doesn’t become a reality.

Ferdinand teased supporters prior to the official announcement, posting a video of himself smiling, and he’s now explained why.

Rio Ferdinand on how long he's known Cristiano Ronaldo to #mufc was a possibility: "Probably around 24 hours ago, just a bit longer than that maybe, 36 hours. But it really started heating up late last night." #mulive [@FIVEUK] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 27, 2021

Rio Ferdinand on the Cristiano Ronaldo deal: "One thing I have to say is that the #mufc hierarchy, when they needed to move, there was no looking back. They performed perfectly at every step, every point. There was no looking over their shoulder." #mulive [@FIVEUK] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 27, 2021

Rio Ferdinand: "If #mufc had let that slip through their fingers and him [Ronaldo] to go across the city to the other side, you would have had to have security 24/7, around the clock – at the stadium, let alone the houses of the people involved in that." #mulive [@FIVEUK] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 27, 2021

Rio Ferdinand: "Yesterday I think I probably spoke to Cristiano more than I've spoken to him since he left #mufc, on text, on phone calls through the evening into the night. My missus just rolled over and said 'i'm going to bed, I can't deal with this'." #mulive [@FIVEUK] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 27, 2021

Rio Ferdinand: "He [Ronaldo] outscored Lukaku who went for £96m to Chelsea last year in Serie A. That tells you the levels he's still playing at." #mulive [@FIVEUK] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 27, 2021

Rio Ferdinand: "There was no way that Cristiano Ronaldo was coming to #mufc without speaking to Sir Alex Ferguson. Simple as that." #mulive [@FIVEUK] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 27, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered Ronaldo news when fans were totally in shock, reacting to the fact he was set for a return to Old Trafford.

The overall response has been positive but there are some who question what their former star can still provide and whether investing in him was a smart idea.

The onus will be on Ronaldo to prove his doubters wrong but this wouldn’t be the first time he’s done it and this time around he’ll be wearing red.