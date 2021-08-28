Home » Rio Ferdinand: Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Manchester United explained

Rio Ferdinand: Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Manchester United explained

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has broken down how the stunning Cristiano Ronaldo move happened, step by step, and what his role was in the transfer.

The world-class attacker was suddenly available, with videos emerging of him apparently saying goodbye to his Juventus teammates in training.

Many anticipated his move to Manchester City must have been inevitable at that point as they were the only frontrunners for his signature.

United fans couldn’t stomach the idea and luckily they didn’t have to as their club moved swiftly to ensure the nightmare doesn’t become a reality.

Ferdinand teased supporters prior to the official announcement, posting a video of himself smiling, and he’s now explained why.

The Peoples Person last covered Ronaldo news when fans were totally in shock, reacting to the fact he was set for a return to Old Trafford.

The overall response has been positive but there are some who question what their former star can still provide and whether investing in him was a smart idea.

The onus will be on Ronaldo to prove his doubters wrong but this wouldn’t be the first time he’s done it and this time around he’ll be wearing red.

Latest Top Stories...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attacks Rio Ferdinand over Phil...

Edinson Cavani: Man United striker set to travel...

Dimitar Berbatov expresses his concern on Donny van...

Donny van de Beek: Agent admits current situation...

Edinson Cavani left frustrated by Premier League’s decision...

Mason Greenwood: Manchester United star’s unbelievable stat since...