Tara Bourne signs first professional contract with United

Promising young defender, Tara Bourne has signed her first professional deal with Manchester United.

The 18 year old who was part of the under-21 WSL Academy side, stepped up to the first team last season.

She made her debut against Burnley in the FA Cup where United won 6-0.

Bourne will now join FA Women’s Championship side Sheffield United on a season long loan deal for the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking on Manchester United’s official website Bourne said, “To sign my first professional contract at a club like Manchester United is something myself and my family are immensely proud of and I can’t wait to continue my journey here.”

🎥 Tara Bourne shares her delight at signing fresh terms and outlines her aims for 2021/22 👊#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/COrhkKVIUp — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) August 28, 2021

The youngster continued, “As a young player at the club, it’s so important to see the pathway to the first team and have those goals that you can reach. I want to thank the staff and players in both the Under-21s and first team and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Speaking about her loan spell she added, “I’m looking forward to being involved with Sheffield United for the new season, I am always learning and improving, and this experience will be no different for me.”

“I know they will be up there pushing with the top teams in the Championship and I can’t wait to get started.”

Goal keepers Emily Ramsey and Fran Bentley have also secured season long loan spells ahead of the campaign.

The championship season started this weekend with the WSL kicking off next weekend.

Manchester United will face Reading under the lights on Friday September 3rd at Leigh Sports Village.