Academy Match Report: Manchester United u23s 2-4 Manchester City u23s

In search of their first win of the season, Manchester United’s u23s played hosts to cross town rivals Manchester City.

The match kicked off straight into action as Charlie Savage had a good chance for United but it was City who went up the other end and started the scoring through James McAtee in the fifth minute.

Last season’s champions, City, were causing troubles to United’s defence but United were up for the match, creating opportunities too.

A big chance came for United in the late stages of the first half when Hannibal Mejbri sent in a corner to the towering Joseph Olowu who sent his header just inches wide.

United’s relentless attacks provided dividends though, just before the half time whistle when Alvaro Fernandez produced a wonder goal after a long solo run. It was similar to his recent brilliant goal against Chelsea.

Fernandez looked to turn provider after the restart, sending in a dangerous cross which Joe Hugill just narrowly missed getting on the end of.

Just moments later, United came close again to taking the lead when Olowu’s speculative cross hit the crossbar.

The match was proving to be an even encounter with the clubs exchanging blow for blow but City ultimately took the lead through McAtee’s second in the 60th minute.

City’s danger man proved too hot to handle as he went on to add a third for his hat-trick in the 79th minute.

United looked to bounce back and clawed one back through Dillon Hoogewerf who smashed one home with a nice finish.

Chasing the equaliser, United sent their men forward which left gaps in the back allowing City’s Taione Sodje to put the match to bed in the 87th minute.

A bad result was made worse in the dying seconds of the match as the impressive Fernandez picked up a second yellow, meaning he will miss the next match.

It will be a big loss for the side as Fernandez has started the season very strongly.

United: Kovar; Wellens, Olowu, Hardley, Fernandez; Svidersky, Savage; Iqbal (Hoogewerf 81), Hannibal, Shoretire; Hugill (McNeill 70).