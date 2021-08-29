Cristiano Ronaldo: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes demands ahead of Manchester United move

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained just what he expects from imminent new signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The world-class Portuguese is on his way to Old Trafford barring any complications with some paperwork and his medicals.

Ronaldo’s sensational return has plenty of United fans excited and it’s clear to see Solskjaer is looking forward to reuniting with his old teammate.

The legendary Norwegian watched his men struggle past Wolves in their 1-0 victory and the hope is the addition of the former Real Madrid man will make things a little more comfortable.

Supporters have wondered whether they’ll see Ronaldo on the wing again or whether he’ll slot into the striker position instead.

Solskjaer on Ronaldo: “I want him in the box, scoring goals.

“Everyone that cares for #MUFC wanted this (deal) to happen but the biggest thing is that Cristiano wanted to come here.” — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) August 29, 2021

The Peoples Person previously covered how Solskjaer seemed unfazed by the news of Ronaldo’s potential departure, showing in hindsight he knew everything was going to work out in the end.

Although the versatile attacker’s goals are certainly needed and will be appreciated, many will feel the need for talent in the engine room is more important.

Manchester United’s midfield struggled against Wolves and there are still more difficult tests to come in the future.

Fred and Paul Pogba formed the double pivot this time around and their partnership still did not provide the balance needed for Solskjaer’s attackers to flourish.

There was an obvious disconnect during the match and Ronaldo’s arrival won’t solve that issue, though he will lighten the load in terms of goalscoring.

Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford are all capable in the striker position as well but they’ll have their work cut out for them now on.