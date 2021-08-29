Fans thrilled with Raphael Varane’s Man United debut vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raphael Varane was immense on his debut for Manchester United today and helped the Reds to a clean sheet against an aggressive Wolves side.

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the Frenchman’s performance, with comments including the following:

‘Brilliant absolutely brilliant, I felt safe when he had the ball something I never do with Maguire.’

‘Brilliant, made it look easy.’

‘Finally someone to replace Rio.’

‘So experienced, It’s like he is used to playing here for a very long time, so composed!! Got us out of trouble a lot today.’

‘An absolute unit. It’s like he’s been playing in this league for years.’

‘Best defender of all time in my opinion, Ramos, Maldini, Beckenbeur, Cannavaro can’t touch this Rolls Royce of a player.’

‘Amazing and got an assist to top it off, beautiful.’

‘Calm and composed, for the first time our defence didn’t keep me on the edge of my seat.’

‘First real defender we’ve had since Rio and Vidic. No panic whatsoever. Imagine Lindelof or Maguire in those one on ones with Adama and Podence’

‘Immense. Always in the right place, doesn’t try anything fancy, we’ve got a colossus.’

What are your thoughts on Raphaël Varane's Manchester United debut?🇫🇷

‘Assist on his debut, A clean-sheet, saved our defence countless times.’

Varane appreciation tweet.

• Assist on his debut

• Assist on his debut

• A clean-sheet, saved our defence countless times.

‘Brilliant debut from Varane. World class CB for a reason.’