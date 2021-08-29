Player ratings: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Man United – Individual Magic wins the tie

Manchester United rode their luck to beat Wolves 1-0 at Molyneux late this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8 – The double save in the second half was worth 3 points to United and rolled back the years to De Gea at his best.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Some horrible passing and offered little going forward for the second week running. Made a fantastic goal-line clearance in the first half, though.

Raphael Varane 8 – Not a perfect start, but a very good start. Looked composed among the chaos and was a big reason United kept a clean sheet.

Harry Maguire 6 – a bit dull and positionally questionable, but kept a clean sheet so let’s give him some credit.

Luke Shaw 6.5 – Is he starting to look a bit chunky again? Not as good as we have seen him in the last few months.

Fred 3 – Not cut out to be a single holding midfielder. Was horribly bullied, especially in the first half.

Paul Pogba 6.5 – Very poor in the first half but did better once Cavani came on and there were more options to aim for.

Jadon Sancho 6 – A pretty uninspiring first start for Sancho, but there were flashes of what might be to come.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Nothing special from Bruno today.

Dan James 3 – When will Ole give up on the lad? Is he his love child?

Mason Greenwood 8.5 – Was greedy now and again but that’s the mindset of a centre-forward. Shades of Ruud van Nistelrooy today.

Substitutes

Edinson Cavani 7.5 – without doing much on the ball, his positional intelligence and runs transformed the game.

Anthony Martial 7 – 20 minutes off the wing is the right way forward to get Martial firing again. Did OK.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Not enough time to make an impact.