Raphael Varane: Manchester United star puts in solid shift vs Wolves

Manchester United star Raphael Varane showed fans just what he can bring to the team in what was an impressive debut vs Wolves.

The French superstar was one of the main reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men kept a clean-sheet and secured a 1-0 win.

United may not have deserved the three points but it was the type of match the team would have conceded during in the past.

Varane’s stature and class showed and he was able to cruise through the match relatively untroubled despite some brilliant defending.

The former Real Madrid man’s ability to make the difficult look easy is a testament to his talent and fans have plenty to be excited about.

Raphaël Varane’s Man Utd debut by numbers: 88% pass accuracy

74 total touches

5 passes into the final third

5 aerials contested

3 clearances

2 aerials won

1 cross blocked

1 assist

0 x dribbled past

0 goals conceded

The Peoples Person previously covered the English media’s massive praise for Varane and it’s safe to say they will be praising him again.

Not being dribbled past is rather impressive given how Adama Traore was running riot for Wolves.

It’s even more impressive when considering how open Manchester United looked against their fiery opponents.

As sensational as his performance was, the hope is Varane can get even better the more he settles in to his new surroundings.

Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are waiting on the wings for an opportunity to pounce and get into the first team so there’s no room for error, even for Harry Maguire.

Solskjaer will be hoping to provide more protection to his defence next time but the good news is he knows they can stand tall to strong opposition.