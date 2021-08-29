Three things we learnt from Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers

It wasn’t a vintage performance but Manchester United secured all three points in a tough fought 1-0 win against Wolves at Molineux.

It was United’s number 11, Mason Greenwood, who proved to be the difference yet again, grabbing his third goal in as many games.

The win sees United go third with seven points heading into the September international break, while Wolves can count themselves unlucky to not have a point on the board yet after three positive performances.

Here’s three things we learnt from today’s game:

Mason Greenwood must continue to play

After announcing the return of United legend Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this week, fans up and down the country have been giddy with excitement at the prospect of the prodigal son returning to Old Trafford.

No longer the flying winger who mesmerised the Premier League 12 years ago, CR7 now operates as more of an orthodox striker, the position he’ll play for United.

But one thing this signing cannot do is stunt the growth of Mason Greenwood who is in explosive form this campaign.

Becoming just the second teenager to score in each of the first three games of a Premier League season, Greenwood now has the chance to learn from the greatest goal scorer of all time, but he must continue to get minutes.

Mason Greenwood is only the second teenager in Premier League history to score in each of his team's first three games of a season (first was Robbie Fowler for Liverpool in 1994/95) #mulive [opta] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 29, 2021

Fans must be patient with Jadon Sancho

Before the signing of Ronaldo, United’s most exciting transfer of the window was Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Featuring in all three of United’s games thus far, the winger hasn’t yet exploded into life in Manchester and inevitably needs some time to adapt to English football.

Given just a four out of ten for his 70 minutes against Wolves by the Manchester Evening News, it is imperative fans don’t get on his back as the 21-year-old settles into life in the Premier League.

The £73 million transfer fee brings with it huge expectations, but the England international has undoubted quality and will be a huge player for the club for years to come.

Midfield still a glaring hole

It has been spoken about all summer but today was another example of United’s lack of depth and overall quality in the centre of midfield.

Fred had another disastrous performance in the middle of the park and Pogba wasn’t as effective as part of the two-man pivot.

While they still managed to break the Premier League record with a 28th consecutive away game without defeat, in the first half the midfield threatened to cost them as the ball was turned over sloppily and Wolves attacked with pace.

United now look world class both in defence and in attack, but without a proper number six it’s very hard to see them really challenging for the top honours.