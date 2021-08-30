Home » Amad Diallo: Feyenoord loan collapses with Manchester United forced to reconsider

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United star Amad Diallo‘s move to Feyenoord has reportedly collapsed in what is a disappointing development for those who wanted to see him get regular minutes.

The talented winger was put on the loan list as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoped a temporary move could see him get even better.

Amad was said to be wanted by the likes of Sheffield United and Crystal Palace but Feyenoord emerged out of the blue as favourites.

Solskjaer stressed the club had to be the right club for any loan deal to happen, insisting minutes and culture mattered more than things like what division or country the former Atalanta man was going to.

Unfortunately, the loan to Feyenoord fell apart in the dying moments thanks to Amad suffering an injury in a training session.

According to AD via Goal, Feyenoord technical director Frank Arnesen said: “He got injured, it’s cancelled. Too bad, everything was done.

“I’ve talked a lot with the people at Manchester United, but it’s more sensible to let him recover at that club.

“It may be a while before he comes back.”

The Peoples Person covered Solskjaer’s comments in the past when he seemed to be quite sure Amad was going out on loan, admitting excitement over the deal.

A muscle injury suggests the young Ivorian will be out for some time and it’s safe to say he’s better off recovering with the staff at Carrington instead of abroad.

The Red Devils’ signing of Cristiano Ronaldo has meant a few fringe players’ positions are at risk at the minute and so it’s unlikely Amad will play much even when he does return to full fitness.

