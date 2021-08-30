Daniel James: Fabrizio Romano reports permanent transfer to Leeds United

Manchester United are reportedly set to move Daniel James on to Leeds United, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Welsh winger joined from Swansea City a couple of years ago but has been one of the players often criticised at the club.

Some fans feel James doesn’t add much to the squad and is used too often in the starting XI by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The young attacker initially kicked off his United career in stunning style, netting multiple goals and grabbing several assists.

However, he soon burnt out and has failed to recover since, and it looks like it’s something that will cost him his career at Old Trafford.

Excl. Leeds are in advanced talks to sign Dan James from Manchester United on a permanent deal! Discussions ongoing to complete the agreement. Talks also on personal terms. 🔴 #MUFC #LUFC Noa Lang rumours few days ago were ‘fake’ – never been close to Leeds in the last weeks. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

The Peoples Person covered, only earlier today, reports that had claimed the Red Devils were open to moving James on, given the expected arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The hard-working flank man had a brilliant time with his nation during the summer, making an impact for Wales in the Euros.

Some fans were keen to see him kick on and enjoy himself in the same way for Manchester United.

Unfortunately that hasn’t quite been the case and it looks like he’s now one of the expendable players.

James was one of Solskjaer’s first few signings and so it’s likely the legendary Norwegian will be a little sad over having to move him on.

The former striker has always valued the pacy winger, choosing to play him in big games, knowing he could trust the player’s work rate to protect the team.