Dean Henderson: Manchester United face interested parties

Manchester United star Dean Henderson reportedly has clubs interested in his signature as the end of the transfer window approaches.

The talented goalkeeper challenged David de Gea to the number one spot all last season and even appeared to have won it at one point.

Henderson’s communication, command in the box, and ability to sweep balls played in behind United’s defence saw him become a fan favourite quickly.

While De Gea is a sensational shot-stopper, many complained he had been in poor form for far too long.

The instability in the goalkeeping department wasn’t ideal but it was important to give both players opportunities to prove their worth to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Been interest in Dean Henderson ahead of the deadline but he’s due back in full training tomorrow and preference is to fight for his place at United. Dalot staying as things stand. Number of enquiries about Lingard but nothing concrete on the table. Solskjaer wants to keep him. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) August 30, 2021

The Peoples Person last covered Henderson news when he appeared to be on his way to returning to the first-team following his Covid-19 battle.

The young keeper’s illness meant he couldn’t start the season the way he wanted to and it’s safe to say De Gea is taking advantage.

Solskjaer praised the experienced Spaniard, insisting when he’s in form he’s easily one of the best in the world.

The legendary Norwegian also praised De Gea’s desire to return from his holiday early to ensure the number one spot was his going into the new season.

It looks like there’s been a shift in the former Atletico Madrid man’s attitude and he’s hungrier than ever before.

Now that Henderson appears to be staying, he’ll have to rise to De Gea’s challenge once more and fight for his place in the first-team.