D’Mani Mellor: Manchester United youngster joins Salford City on loan

Manchester United youngster D’Mani Mellor has sealed a loan move to League Two side Salford City.

The club announced his departure on its official website.

Mellor joined United’s Academy at the age of eight. His only first team appearance came against FC Astana in the UEFA Europa League.

The 20 year old is predominantly a striker but can operate in any position across the front three.

Mellor’s 2020-21 season was derailed with injuries, and he failed to make a consistent impact for the Under 23s team.

Relishing the challenge of playing for Gary Bowyer’s side, Mellor told Salford’s website:

“I can’t wait to get started with Salford City. Having spoken to the manager and his staff, I know this is the perfect place for me to start playing regular senior football.”

“I’ve been at Manchester United since the age of eight, I’ve loved my time in the Academy and learnt so much, but I’m ready now to compete every week in the Football League.”

“Salford is a great club; it is one I know well as a local lad, the fans are passionate, and I’m looking forward to performing for them over the season.”

Bowyer has thanked United for allowing them to take the youngster on loan.

He said: “Firstly, a big thank you to all at Manchester United; this loan once again strengthens the relationship between the two clubs with Di’Shon Bernard having a successful loan here last season.”

“Mellor is an exciting player with an incredible work rate who was very excited to come and join us.”

The 20 year old made his League Two debut last Saturday against Newport County at the Peninsula Stadium.