Jesse Lingard involved in a secret meeting as deadline day looms

Jesse Lingard may still go to West Ham before tomorrow’s transfer deadline despite the Hammers being close to signing another attacker, Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow.

According to various reports, David Moyes has been keen to sign Lingard but was unable to meet United’s £25-£30 million asking price.

And yet, curiously, the deal for Vlasic is reported to be £25 million and the Hammers have also just signed Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma for £29.8 million.

This initially led reporters to assume that the issue was never really about the Hammers’ budget but that Lingard had been made unavailable by United, forcing the London club into a change of plans.

But with the impending arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford, the England man will inevitably slip further down the pecking order and so it seems strange that United would have taken him off the transfer table.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday evening that ‘West Ham official bid for Nikola Vlasic has been submitted: €30m plus €8m add ons proposed to CSKA Moscow in order to complete the deal. Talks progressing.

‘Jesse Lingard negotiations with Man Utd are currently stalling, as @jacobsteinberg

reported.’

But later yesterday evening, other reports were circulating that ‘David Moyes will meet Jesse Lingard this evening. The topic of conversation is unknown, but there is a scenario where Lingard returns on loan to West Ham possibly after signing a new contract with Manchester United. [Claret and Hugh]’

The situation is confusing to say the least. As was evidenced again yesterday, the Red Devils are desperately in need of a defensive midfielder before the window closes, needing to sell before they can buy, and are desperately over-stocked in Lingard’s position.

Another loan deal would not be ideal for United.

The most likely conclusion is that the player himself has chosen to stay at United, but another possibility is that the 28-year-old may be poised to move to another club, with Everton also reported to be interested.