Man United looking for quick sale or loan of Daniel James

Manchester United are open to offers for flying winger Dan James in this transfer window, according to reliable sources.

James has never really kicked on after the early promise he showed two years ago when he was signed from Swansea City and with Cristiano Ronaldo set to join the club, his chance of playing time will become more limited.

And The Athletic claims that United have made the decision to either loan out or sell James with just under two days of the transfer window remaining.

‘The Athletic understands that a number of Premier League teams have been made aware that United are open to approaches.

‘Leeds previously came within a whisker of signing James from Swansea in January 2019, when the player had completed a medical only for the deal to fall through on deadline. It is believed that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa remains an admirer of the Welsh winger and would like his club to sign James before Tuesday night’s deadline.

‘Leeds are open to a loan move or even a permanent deal for James, who is valued in excess of £20 million by United.

‘They have been restrained in their spending this summer, only spending significantly on Junior Firpo but it is understood funds are available to secure a long-term target in James.’

There are, according to the report, a number of other clubs interested, including Brighton, Everton, Leicester and Crystal Palace.

The Reds were already overstocked in forward players before Ronaldo’s arrival so it now seems inevitable that James, Jesse Lingard or even Anthony Martial could move on. The issue now is the ticking clock and whether a permanent move could be found.

That in turn could determine whether United could make a last-minute move for a defensive midfielder.

The Athletic notes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in yesterday’s post-match press conference ‘There has been a couple of enquiries for some of our players. With the signing of Cristiano we might give less playing time to a few. Dan is a Man United player at the moment.’

That would seem to be a clear hint that the door is very much open for the Welshman with the club potentially giving him a gentle push through it.