Mason Greenwood still in Gareth Southgate’s plans despite latest squad omission

Despite missing out on the England squad for the September internationals, Mason Greenwood is very much in Gareth Southgate’s thoughts.

The 19-year-old has notched three goals in as many games so far this season, earning Manchester United four points on his own.

Southgate largely stayed loyal to the players who reached the Euro 2020 final with the only new faces being the return of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jesse Lingard, and a first call up for Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford.

There is a chance Greenwood could switch allegiances to Jamaica due to the fact he is under 21 and played less than three senior competitive matches for England.

On this issue Southgate had the following to say:

“Normally, I don’t get involved in the under-21s but he’s beyond that, I want to take a little bit more control of his development internationally.

“The dual nationality is a bit of a red herring. He 100% wants to play for England and there is no suggestion there is anything else there.”

The England manager believes this current crop of young stars coming through need more experience if they want to go one step further in tournament football.

“We’ve got some very exciting attacking players, many of whom aren’t yet the finished article.”

The academy graduate has one cap for his nation so far, coming on as a 78th minute substitute in a 1-0 win over Iceland in the Nations League in 2020.

He was then removed from the very next squad along with Manchester City’s Phil Foden for breaking Covid-19 guidelines and has not made a squad since.

Greenwood was named in the provisional 33-man squad for the European Championships this summer but was forced to withdraw with an underlying injury.