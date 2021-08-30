Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning another friendly during the international break

Manchester United are planning a rare opportunity for squad players as the club organises a behind-closed-doors friendly over the international break.

It has been a difficult start to the season for the majority of the regular starters this time around because of quarantine issues upon return from holidays.

Man United have already organised a behind-closed-doors friendly after the season started with the club hosting Burnley after the Leeds match to try and help players, who had only just returned, build their fitness back up.

Not only this but some players were also given an extended break, for example, Edinson Cavani who was off for personal reasons and had to quarantine upon return to England, meaning he missed the start of the season due to lack of match fitness.

It is also a good chance for the players who are returning from injuries over the past couple of months. This means Phil Jones is likely to get some minutes under his belt after being out for over a year and a half.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to the media on the official Manchester United website where he brought up the idea of another behind-closed-doors friendly.

“There might be a behind-closed-doors game again.

“It’s time to give them some time off as well, the ones who don’t go on internationals, because most of them have done the whole pre-season, so they’ve been working diligently and have been terrific.

“Some of them, when you’re an international, then it means you’re playing well. The ones who don’t have internationals will get the break and they deserve a few days off definitely, then we go again on the Monday.

“We’ll have the start of the week training then give them a long weekend off.”

This upcoming friendly will include players who cannot travel to their country because of the quarantine issues such as Cavani and Fred.

It will also be a good chance for players who are yet to appear this season to impress Solskjaer such as Tom Heaton who arrived at the club this summer following Sergio Romero’s departure.

Donny van de Beek, as well as Eric Bailly, will be able to take part as well and they are both yet to feature for the club.

United fans won’t be able to watch the friendly but will be eager to find out which way the result goes considering some regular starters will be trying to impress.