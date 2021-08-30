Raphael Varane discusses ‘intense’ Manchester United debut victory

Debutante Raphael Varane breezed effortlessly into action with a classy display at the heart of Manchester United’s 1-0 victory at Wolves yesterday.

The centre-back made telling contributions at both ends, looking assured despite the best efforts of an energetic home side and playing a key role in Mason Greenwood‘s late winner.

The French idol spoke to MUTV after the game and discussed his satisfaction with the three points, a growing understanding with Harry Maguire and early impressions of English football.

“A good feeling (making his debut)!” he said. “I was very, very happy to be here and to help the team get this victory. The feeling is absolutely amazing.

“The Premier League is very intense. The game is very fast and you know when you play this game, you are very concentrated…I came here for that feeling.”

When asked whether the main differences were the atmosphere or intensity, he replied, “Both. The atmosphere is fantastic, and the game is very fast. You have a lot of action during the game.

“You have to be focused and very concentrated because it never stops. It’s attack, attack, counter-attack and it’s very fast.”

Of his growing understanding with Maguire, he revealed, “Very good. He’s a good player. We had good communication, that’s very important, and the same spirit: to fight and win the game.”

Aside from the imperious Varane, United also had David de Gea to thank for the three points. The Spaniard shrugged off lingering doubts about his place in the side with a stunning point blank stop from Roman Saiss late in the game.

The 28-year-old was moved to describe De Gea’s brilliant double save as, “Yeah! Amazing save, he’s a top goalkeeper and today he helped the team.”

The French ace was equally impressed by the frenzied Molineux atmosphere, saying, “Yeah, very good. It was a good atmosphere, and they gave us good help during the game. When it’s hard, we need fans and we have very good support from our fans.”

Predictably, the final words concern his imminent reunion with former Real Madrid teammate and Portugal icon, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I am very happy. He’s a legend and all players can learn when you play with him. It’s a great help for all players, for all young players, and of course he never stops scoring goals, so he will help the team.”