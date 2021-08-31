Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United fans celebrate official announcement

Manchester United fans could not contain their excitement after Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer was made official by the club.

News initially broke on Friday over the move but the transfer wasn’t completed just yet as it was subject to a medical and some paperwork.

Luckily everything went smoothly and United could confidently announce his transfer from Juventus on a two year contract with an option for a third.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted how he will use Ronaldo, insisting he wants the former Real Madrid man in and around the box.

Many expect the world-class talent to be the club’s main and top goalscorer in a season where they’re expected to challenge for the title.

The Peoples Person covered the news yesterday in regards to Ronaldo completing his medical so an official announcement was always going to be quickly made.

Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood can all play in the striker position but it’s likely they’ll all have to make way, one way or the other.

The latter three’s versatility should come in handy as they can make an impact on the flanks instead, where some fans would argue they’re more comfortable anyways.

It’s only Cavani, a true number nine, whose position is perhaps under threat, though there’s no doubt he’ll get plenty of minutes.