Cristiano Ronaldo’s heartfelt Instagram message to fans and Sir Alex Ferguson

Cristiano Ronaldo’s re-signing and return to Manchester United was officially confirmed today by the club, immediately overshadowing rivals Liverpool’s announcement of Jordan Henderson signing a new contract.

The Portuguese phenomenon completed his medical in Lisbon over the weekend, and today, he posted a heartfelt message to United fans on Instagram, where he has over 333 million worldwide followers.

The 36-year-old, 5-time Champions League winner expressed youthful delight at being back at the club where his meteoric rise began, saying:

“I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man. United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands. This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of!”

Local rivals Manchester City looked to be in prime position for the signing of Ronaldo last Thursday only for the deal to swing to the Red side of the city dramatically within 24 hours.

The overriding consensus among City fans was that Ronaldo returning to the Premier League would outshine Lionel Messi’s transfer to Ligue 1 and that he would certainly score goals.

Now, however, that will happen with Ronaldo in red.

On Instagram today, Ronaldo went on to underline that the first trophies he won in his career, of which, in total, there are 32, were all with the Red Devils and that there was a ‘special connection’ between him and the club.

Soon after the news broke on Friday that he would snub Man City for United, opposition fans’ praise seemed to quieten while criticism of the move grew louder.

Many began to voice that Ronaldo was too old and that young starlet Mason Greenwood’s progress would be stunted.

However, it is expected that Greenwood, 19, will get plenty of minutes playing from the right, as well as through the middle.

And Ronaldo’s stats are still at the elite level. On Twitter, Statman Dave posted this earlier today:

Cristiano Ronaldo scored more goals p90 than any other player to play 2,500+ minutes in Europe’s top five leagues last season [0.93]. Elite productivity and underrated availability. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/GQHAxcCF0F — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 30, 2021

By returning to Old Trafford, Ronaldo will cement his status as a Manchester United legend, and if he can help the club to its first trophy in four years, further history will, of course, be made.

He finished his message with a promise to United’s global fanbase, saying:

“History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word!”

The 783-career-goal man, signed off by dedicating the move to his footballing father, Sir Alex Ferguson:

“PS – Sir Alex, this one is for you…”