Daniel James completes move to Leeds United

Daniel James has completed his move to Leeds United from Manchester United, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

As reported here just minutes ago, the flying winger has crossed the Pennines in a deal worth £25 million, a figure that will be considered good business by most United fans in the current climate.

Romano has tweeted this morning:

‘Daniel James deal has been completed between Leeds and Manchester United, done and confirmed. Permanent move, paperworks signed.

‘Everton have never been in the race or hijacking the deal.’

The question remaining for most United fans now is whether the funds raised by the sale will be sufficient for the club to make a last-minute signing.

The defensive midfield area is one that is generally agreed to be lacking, with just Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic as options in that role.

One player linked with a move to Old Trafford in that area has been Rennes’ wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga, but reports late last night confirmed that the Frenchman is heading to Real Madrid in a €30m (£25.7m) deal.

Wolves’ Ruben Neves remains the only name on the table unless United have a surprise up their sleeve.

The Portuguese star is said to be available for between £30 and £40 million, but despite showing some interest United have not made any formal bids for the player so far.

It is also unknown whether James will be the last outgoing player in this window.

There is still some speculation over Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Phil Jones‘ futures.

Amad Diallo was set for a loan deal to Feyenoord but an injury sustained in training meant the deal had to be called off.

Diogo Dalot was also close to a move abroad, to Borussia Dortmund, but reports claim that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked the move because he needed cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.