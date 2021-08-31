Home » Daniel James: Manchester United fans react to Leeds United transfer

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans were thankful to Daniel James and wished him good luck on his new journey as they reacted to the news in regards to his transfer to Leeds United.

The young winger initially almost joined the Yorkshire club but a breakdown in paperwork with Swansea City meant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could sign him six months later instead.

James was one of the legendary Norwegian’s first few signings and it’s safe to say he enjoyed some level of success having made 74 appearances since around 2019.

Given how the talented Welshman was largely a squad player, it’s a record he could be proud of and one not many players can say they achieved.

There are more talented players or players of higher stature who failed to reach the same heights at United and fans hoped he would enjoy the rest of his career.

The Red Devils will be especially pleased they managed to turn a profit on James, breaking a cycle of poor sales in the recent past.

It was quite telling in the first place how there were multiple clubs who wanted to secure his signature once it was obvious he was available.

Manchester United have strong depth and options on their flanks so James won’t directly be missed but his attitude and work rate will be.

