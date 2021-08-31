Deal agreed: Daniel James to join Leeds United subject to medical

Leeds United and Manchester United have agreed a fee for the transfer of Daniel James, several sources have confirmed.

The flying winger will head across the Pennines in a deal worth £25 million, a figure that will be considered good business by most United fans in the current climate.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal with his famous ‘here we go!’ late last night.

‘Daniel James to Leeds from Manchester United, done deal now confirmed and here we go!,’ Romano tweeted.

‘The agreement has been completed for €28m with add ons. Personal terms agreed few minutes ago too.

‘Medical tomorrow morning, official announcement soon.’

News of the schedule for the medical was confirmed by Phil Hay of The Athletic:

‘Dan James preparing to undergo his Leeds United medical this morning. Everything in order,’ Hay tweeted early this morning.

‘Leeds happy with the £25m fee – feel it’s realistic in comparison to fees paid for Willock/Buendia/Abraham etc this summer.’

Sky Sports News have also confirmed the deal, simply saying ‘Leeds United have agreed a £25m fee with Manchester United for winger Daniel James.’

The 23-year-old never fully kicked on from his promising start at Old Trafford, where his blistering pace helped him to score three goals in his first four games in August of 2019.

He only ever went on to add six more goals in the next 70 appearances for the club.