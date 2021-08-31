Home » Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, and Anthony Elanga’s Manchester United futures cleared up

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United stars Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, and Anthony Elanga are reportedly not leaving on deadline day.

The last day of the summer transfer window is notoriously difficult and chaotic, with random names suddenly becoming available or unavailable.

United used the day to announce Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival and it looks as though Daniel James‘ departure to Leeds United is inevitable.

No other major transfers are expected but news quickly broke in regards to Cavani potentially leaving to Barcelona.

West Ham have been keen on Lingard all summer long too but the journalists below have confirmed nothing will happen.

According to The Athletic, Lingard will not be going anywhere as he is determined to fight for his place this season.

It’s understood West Ham United have been keen on his signature but were never all too pleased to cough up the £30m required to sign him.

Other clubs wanted Lingard too but he had no desire to leave as he hopes to prove himself once more at Old Trafford.

Anthony Elanga is also believed to not be on his way out to the Championship despite interest for a loan move.

Cavani staying, in particular, will be a major boost for Manchester United if they hope to challenge for all the silverware available this season.

