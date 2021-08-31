First photos emerge of Christiano Ronaldo in home shirt

The first photos of Christiano Ronaldo, back in a red shirt, have been unveiled on the Manchester United website.

The images come after one of the most sensational transfers in history took place last Friday, as Ronaldo made the switch from Juventus back to his old club.

The Portuguese international is set to return to the club that has “always had a special place in my heart.”

His second debut will mark his 293rd appearance for the club.

The images show Ronaldo in the 2021/22 home kit but his squad number is yet to be unveiled.

PS – Sir Alex, this one is for you. pic.twitter.com/AdAIY5sSui — United Peoples TV (@UnitedPeoplesTV) August 31, 2021

Manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to welcome the striker and former teammate back to the club, referring to him as the greatest player of all time in a recent press conference.

“To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person,” said the manager, in the official announcement we published at 9:30 UK time this morning to confirm Ronaldo’s return.

“I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all” he added.

Ronaldo commented, “history will be written once again.”

He will be hoping to add to the 118 goals he has already scored for the reds and perhaps add to 30 trophies he has won.

As fans await the announcement of his squad number, the new images bring a sense of anticipation and excitement around his arrival in Manchester after the international break.