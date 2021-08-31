Fred comes under fire from Rio Ferdinand

United legend Rio Ferdinand has joined fellow pundit and former teammate Roy Keane in criticising United midfielder Fred.

Ferdinand has urged United to use a better defensive midfielder saying Fred ‘lets himself down’ positionally.

The 28 year old has been involved in all three of United’s opening games this season but supporters have frequently questioned his performance.

Ferdinand said “I think they need someone in there who can see the game better, who’s more controlled, who’s more calculated in their positioning and decision-making from a defensive perspective.”

“You haven’t got to fly everywhere at 100mph, but they’re in a position to stop the ball getting into these danger areas – they’re an obstacle.”

Talking on his youtube channel, Ferdinand went on to say, “He gets off the leash, goes and smells trouble and flies out sometimes. That’s not necessarily the best way to play out that situation.”

“You need someone who can orchestrate – not only with the ball, I’m talking without the ball. He can position himself to stop trouble before it comes.”

However, he also praised him for certain qualities, “His attributes physically, to be able to cover the ground and make tackles, are really good.”

Meanwhile, Keane has been harsher on the United man in recent weeks.

During his punditry in the opening few games he said that Fred had ‘few exceptional qualities’.

The Brazilian signed for the club back in 2018 and has made over 70 appearances, netting 3 goals.