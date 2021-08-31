It’s official: Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Manchester United

Manchester United have announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

The 36 year old has agreed to a two-year deal until 2023 with an option to extend. The club will pay an initial fee of £12.85m followed by £6.85m in add-ons to Juventus.

United confirmed the deal on their official website on August 27, subject to medical, which has now been completed in Lisbon.

Ronaldo is delighted to join the Red Devils. In his interview, he stated, “Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, “You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person.

“I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started”

The Portuguese will become the highest-paid player in Premier League history as per The Telegraph, earning in excess of £560,000 including bonuses and image rights.

At Juventus, Ronaldo scored a staggering 101 goals in 134 appearances across all competitions. He finished last season as Serie A top scorer with 29 goals.

Ronaldo is an inspiration to many athletes around the globe and is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers ever to grace the pitch.

His competitive spirit and sheer will to excel in every aspect of his game will significantly benefit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

After completing his medical in Lisbon, the 36 year old will head to his national side to play in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Ronaldo is expected to make his United debut against Newcastle on September 11 at Old Trafford.